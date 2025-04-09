EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 1101388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59.

Get EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.82% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.