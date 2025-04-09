Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EMN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Shares of EMN traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average is $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 35.2% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 123.5% in the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 12,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

