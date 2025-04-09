Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.67.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,886,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,561,000 after acquiring an additional 697,388 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,785,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,310,000 after purchasing an additional 565,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,285,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,820,000 after purchasing an additional 70,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,844,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,729,000 after buying an additional 284,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,843,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,669,000 after buying an additional 109,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $72.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

