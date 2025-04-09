Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.67.
EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eastman Chemical
Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.7 %
EMN opened at $72.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $114.50.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.
Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eastman Chemical
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.