Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.42 and last traded at $48.43, with a volume of 9429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27.

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.3116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF stock. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF ( NYSEARCA:EVLN Free Report ) by 143.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF (EVLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking high current income by holding sub-investment grade floating-rate loans and corporate debts issued globally. EVLN was launched on Feb 6, 2024 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

