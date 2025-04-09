Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.42 and last traded at $48.43, with a volume of 9429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.
Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27.
Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.3116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF
Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Company Profile
The Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF (EVLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking high current income by holding sub-investment grade floating-rate loans and corporate debts issued globally. EVLN was launched on Feb 6, 2024 and is issued by Eaton Vance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.