eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. eBay has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $1,903,029.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,725.60. This represents a 30.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $497,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,665.80. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,176 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,432 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

