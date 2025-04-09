Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.51 and traded as low as $61.00. Eisai shares last traded at $61.51, with a volume of 331,800 shares changing hands.

Eisai Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

