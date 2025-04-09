ELCO Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

ELCO Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 795.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 125,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 111,036 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 704.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 210,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 184,327 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,667 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,438,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,897,000 after buying an additional 687,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $102.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $129.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

