ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Western Financial worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in First Western Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 184,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33,822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

First Western Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

First Western Financial stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.65. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. First Western Financial had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYFW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of First Western Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Western Financial from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MYFW

About First Western Financial

(Free Report)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.