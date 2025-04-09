Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $16.50. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 324,142 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGO. National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EGO

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 7.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,100,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,942,000 after purchasing an additional 309,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,881,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,228,000 after purchasing an additional 136,594 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,137 shares in the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 6,040,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,826,000 after purchasing an additional 738,233 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,971,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,389 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.