Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,964 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12,477 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $29,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,734 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $1,230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 166.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,709,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $132.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,320. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $713,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,308.20. This trade represents a 10.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,990 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.30.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

