Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Position Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,536,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 5.50% of Encompass Health worth $511,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,973,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $98.01 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $78.53 and a 12-month high of $104.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.33 and its 200-day moving average is $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.