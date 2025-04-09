Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $14.29. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 7,864 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENLT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $114.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.04 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 3.03%. On average, analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,901,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,910,000 after purchasing an additional 229,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,926,000 after buying an additional 35,555 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,068,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,043,000 after buying an additional 482,129 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,254,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,634,000 after buying an additional 372,403 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 504,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Featured Articles

