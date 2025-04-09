Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 365172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 11.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $775.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $69,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $490,590. This trade represents a 12.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $260,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,629,865.36. The trade was a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,990. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 3,058.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Articles

