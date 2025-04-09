Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at KeyCorp

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Enpro Stock Down 3.1 %

NPO opened at $137.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.46. Enpro has a 12 month low of $133.50 and a 12 month high of $214.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enpro will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

Insider Transactions at Enpro

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enpro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Enpro by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 964,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,323,000 after acquiring an additional 60,998 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,947,000 after purchasing an additional 36,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enpro by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 717,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,725,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,825,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

