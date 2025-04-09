EnSilica (LON:ENSI) Trading Down 20.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of EnSilica plc (LON:ENSI – Get Free Report) dropped 20.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 31.05 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31.05 ($0.40). Approximately 162,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 173,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.20 ($0.50).

EnSilica Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £32.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EnSilica (LON:ENSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported GBX (1.44) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. EnSilica had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. Equities research analysts predict that EnSilica plc will post 4.5676173 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EnSilica

EnSilica is a leading fabless design house focused on custom ASIC design and supply for OEMs and system houses, as well as IC design services for companies with their own design teams. The company has world-class expertise in supplying custom RF, mmWave, mixed signal, and digital ICs to its international customers in the automotive, industrial, healthcare, and communications markets.

