Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.304 per share on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th.

Equinor ASA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.1% per year over the last three years. Equinor ASA has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Equinor ASA stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. 6,655,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $29.32.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. Research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equinor ASA from $30.90 to $28.20 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Equinor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

