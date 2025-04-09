Estabrook Capital Management Boosts Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Entergy were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,393,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 360,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,333,000 after acquiring an additional 169,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

Entergy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.77%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

