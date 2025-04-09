Estabrook Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SON. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, Director John R. Haley purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.76 per share, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,772.08. This trade represents a 19.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Howard Coker acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,237,026.50. The trade was a 4.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 3.0 %

SON opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.06%.

About Sonoco Products

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.