ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO) to Issue Dividend of $2.08 on April 25th

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 2.0837 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a 61.0% increase from ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.29.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.26. 49,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,634. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $86.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.08.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

