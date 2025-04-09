Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Trading Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01). Approximately 4,995,079 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 1,817,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.57 ($0.01).

Europa Oil & Gas Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.82.

Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Europa Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.27% and a negative net margin of 190.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Europa Oil & Gas will post 40.5714332 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Europa Oil & Gas

About Europa Oil & Gas

In other Europa Oil & Gas news, insider Will Holland purchased 765,763 shares of Europa Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,657.63 ($9,784.86). Insiders bought 1,688,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,867 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (AIM: EOG) has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.

Featured Articles

