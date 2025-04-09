Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Given New $372.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $375.00 to $372.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

EG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EG

Everest Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EG traded up $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.03. 123,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.81 and its 200 day moving average is $364.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Everest Group has a fifty-two week low of $318.91 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Everest Group will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Everest Group by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.