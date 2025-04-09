Evexia Wealth LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Evexia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 125,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000. Evexia Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0686 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

