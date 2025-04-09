Evexia Wealth LLC Purchases 860 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12,704.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,822,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,579,000 after buying an additional 3,793,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,255,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,906,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116,470 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 180,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 89,645 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.21 and its 200-day moving average is $103.13. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $108.79. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.87.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

