Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 489410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

XPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $981.07 million, a PE ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Expro Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Expro Group by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

