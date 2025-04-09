Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $100.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.46 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

