Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.47 and last traded at $69.59, with a volume of 296049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSS. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Trading Up 10.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.04.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 1,250 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at $46,031,944.56. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,247,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $669,625,000 after buying an additional 93,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,376,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,199,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,184,000 after acquiring an additional 242,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,715,000 after acquiring an additional 29,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,469,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,778,000 after purchasing an additional 238,608 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.