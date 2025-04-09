Federated Hermes Inc. Has $20.29 Million Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,211,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,509 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.91% of Extreme Networks worth $20,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 369.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 107,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 74,758 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 642,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,291,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.24.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Read Our Latest Report on EXTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $549,807.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,760,901.99. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extreme Networks

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.