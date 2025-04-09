Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 322,415 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 322,415 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.31% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $18,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 111,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 9.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,546.65. This represents a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $293,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,629.59. This trade represents a 12.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $1,286,568. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

