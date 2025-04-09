Fernwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,000 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 461.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Nomura downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

