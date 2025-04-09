Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $634,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $1,514,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,428,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,031,000 after purchasing an additional 525,531 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Corteva by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 695,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,624,000 after purchasing an additional 237,764 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 755.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,486,000 after buying an additional 488,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 96,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.24. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,257.78. This trade represents a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.