Fernwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 1.4% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

