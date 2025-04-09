Fernwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $228,714,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $551,625,000 after acquiring an additional 867,673 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,182,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $158,011,000 after acquiring an additional 840,423 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,714,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.78. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.15 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.85.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

