FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) Receives Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of FibroBiologics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of FibroBiologics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

FBLG opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. FibroBiologics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $30.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.16.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that FibroBiologics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBLG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroBiologics by 90.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 284,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FibroBiologics by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 99,789 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of FibroBiologics by 415.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,222 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in FibroBiologics by 363.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 31,331 shares during the period.

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

