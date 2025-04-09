Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 154253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 7.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELV. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 4,634.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

