FIL Ltd Decreases Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,714,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 272,087 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 6.37% of Autohome worth $200,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Autohome by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 1,135.5% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Autohome Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:ATHM opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $244.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

