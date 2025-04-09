FIL Ltd Has $105.16 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,687 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.15% of McKesson worth $105,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $1,189,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in McKesson by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 15.5% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,873,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $652.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $636.50 and its 200 day moving average is $588.48. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $728.32.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

