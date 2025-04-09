FIL Ltd Has $154.85 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,045 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Elevance Health worth $154,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $430.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.05. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.21 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

