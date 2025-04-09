FIL Ltd Has $215.09 Million Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

FIL Ltd raised its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,039,449 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,769 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.22% of UBS Group worth $215,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:UBS opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.47%.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.