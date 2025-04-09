FIL Ltd Purchases 351,876 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

FIL Ltd grew its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,382,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,876 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 3.07% of Autoliv worth $223,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Autoliv by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,146,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,270,000 after purchasing an additional 641,895 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Autoliv by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALV shares. Pareto Securities cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

ALV opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.94. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 34.70%.

In other news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $178,839.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,218.59. This represents a 19.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,289 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $127,391.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $607,013.86. This trade represents a 17.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

