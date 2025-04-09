Financial Comparison: Air France-KLM (OTC:AFLYY) and SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) and Air France-KLM (OTC:AFLYY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWest and Air France-KLM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWest 9.15% 14.17% 4.61% Air France-KLM 0.39% 19.62% 0.34%

Risk and Volatility

SkyWest has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air France-KLM has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

81.3% of SkyWest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Air France-KLM shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of SkyWest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SkyWest and Air France-KLM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWest 0 0 3 0 3.00 Air France-KLM 0 1 0 0 2.00

SkyWest currently has a consensus target price of $120.67, indicating a potential upside of 51.95%. Given SkyWest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SkyWest is more favorable than Air France-KLM.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SkyWest and Air France-KLM”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWest $3.53 billion 0.91 $322.96 million $7.77 10.22 Air France-KLM $32.49 billion 0.06 $1.01 billion $0.11 6.99

Air France-KLM has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWest. Air France-KLM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SkyWest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SkyWest beats Air France-KLM on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest employs nearly 17,000 employees.

About Air France-KLM

AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress.

