First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FIBK. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.08. 1,417,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,265. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $43,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,414,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,068,688.16. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 97.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,288,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,522,000 after buying an additional 78,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 22,899 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

