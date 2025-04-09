First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Up 4.9% – Still a Buy?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.50. 6,068,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 11,443,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AG

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $172.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 1,221.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 155,262 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.