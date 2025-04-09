Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $145.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.68% from the stock’s previous close.

FI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.35.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $195.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Analysts expect that Fiserv will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,435,280,000 after purchasing an additional 218,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,482,000 after buying an additional 2,126,419 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,936,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,907,000 after acquiring an additional 340,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $1,406,452,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.