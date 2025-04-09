Fmr LLC Has $610.19 Million Holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,956,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477,360 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 14.71% of Arcellx worth $610,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACLX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 974,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,434,000 after buying an additional 39,781 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Arcellx by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 891,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,478,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Arcellx by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of ACLX opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.64. Arcellx, Inc. has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $107.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.49 and a beta of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rami Elghandour sold 38,300 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $2,375,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,186 shares in the company, valued at $9,252,515.72. The trade was a 20.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,263. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACLX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

