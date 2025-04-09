Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.28. 59,044,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 67,053,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Ford Motor Stock Up 8.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

