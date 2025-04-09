Fortune 45 LLC Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fortune 45 LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.5% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $136.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.03. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.21 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $240.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.