Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 315,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 152,950 shares.The stock last traded at $23.29 and had previously closed at $23.77.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 119.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period.

About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

