Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 30370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a market cap of $552.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Franklin Income Focus ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,071,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 1,098.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 429,988 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,371,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,807,000 after purchasing an additional 237,594 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 956,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after purchasing an additional 174,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 510,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 141,904 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.