Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.12% of BorgWarner worth $8,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,981,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after buying an additional 381,504 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,837 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $38.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $249,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 242,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,284,667.99. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.