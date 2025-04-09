Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 9,631 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Brown & Brown by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.23. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.33 and a 12 month high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

